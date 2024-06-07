News
Yuske Fukada, Veerapatra Jinanavin Co-Direct Thai-Animated Series Tokyo Override
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Series to premiere on Netflix this year
Netflix revealed the Tokyo Override animated series during its Next on Netflix: Animation presentation on Thursday. The work will debut on Netflix this year.
Netflix also shared two first-look images of the series.
Storyteller Yuske Fukada and Veerapatra Jinanavin (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time CGI director) are directing the series at the Thai-based RiFF studio. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. are collaborating on the work. Fukuda, Sornperes Subsermsri (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time CGI project manager) and Kwunchanok Meesilpa are producers.
Netflix describes the animated work:
In AI-optimized Tokyo 100 years in the future, an orphan teenage hacker blends in until a favor for her only friend inadvertently draws her into a benevolent gang of outcast motorcyclists, uncovering the seemingly utopian city's sinister underbelly through a murder investigation linked to a drug syndicate. The series is directed by Yuske Fukada and Veerapatra Jinanavin in collaboration with YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Sources: Press release, Comic Natalie