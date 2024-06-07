Yuske Fukada, Veerapatra Jinanavin Co-Direct Thai-Animated Series Tokyo Override

The best and worst thing I can say about Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf is that it feels like an 80s movie. ― The best and worst thing I can say about Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf is that it feels like an 80s movie. This track as this anime is an adaptation of the quietly seminal Garōden martial arts novels written by Baku Yumemakura, the first of which premiered in 1985. If you like shows ...