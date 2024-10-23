Himitsu - Top Secret Season 0 Manga Listed With Live-Action Show

Image via Amazon Japan © Hakusensha, Reiko Shimizu

Himitsu - The Top Secret season 0

Himitsu - Top Secret

's online store listing for the December issue of itsmagazine shows the issue's cover with an announcement of a live-action television adaptation of's) manga. The manga is a spinoff series to Shimizu'sphilosophical science fiction suspense manga. The magazine issue will ship on Sunday.

The Himitsu Season 0 manga begins by telling the story of the agent Maki prior to the events of the original series. Shimizu debuted the ongoing manga in October 2012, and Hakusensha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan on July 2021. The manga went on hiatus in August 2021 so that the creator could prepare for a new arc, and it returned after two years in October 2023.

The original Himitsu - Top Secret manga takes place in Japan five decades from now. Brain scanners have been perfected to the point that the government can retrieve up to five years' worth of memories from people's minds — even if they are dead. As they delve into people's minds to solve crimes, the investigators of the National Research Institute of Police Science's 9th Forensics Laboratory must weigh the ethical choices in the ultimate invasion of privacy.

The original Himitsu - Top Secret manga inspired the Top Secret ~The Revelation~ television anime by Madhouse in 2008. It also inspired a live-action film in August 2016.

Source: Hakusensha