Change of Heart's Kujira Launches New Series with Masayasu Fukushima

Fuyajō Tensei debuts on December 26

The 25th issue of Kadokawa 's Young Dragon Age magazine revealed on Monday that KUJIRA ( Changes of Heart ) and Masayasu Fukushima ( Maō ga Zutto Miteiru ) will launch a new series Fuyajō Tensei ~Kinyokushiteta Saikyō Yuusha desu ga Sei Naru Skill de Etsuraku no Miyako wo Musō-shimasu~ (Nightless City Reincarnation: The Strongest Hero is Abstinent, But Will Dominate the Pleasure Capital with Spiritual Skills) in the magazine's next issue on December 26.

KUJIRA launched the Koi o Suru Hi no Lingerie (Lingerie for a Day of Loving) in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in November 2023.

KUJIRA launched the Changes of Heart ( Honnō Switch ) manga in Kodansha 's Comic Tint magazine in June 2018, and ended it with its ninth volume in June 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

KUJIRA launched the A Witch's Love at the End of the World ( Sekai no Owari to Majo no Koi ) manga in Kadokawa 's Comic it magazine in October 2018, and ended it with its third volume in October 2020. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English.

Fukushima and Hiroshi Noda ended the Maō ga Zutto Miteiru (The Demon Lord is Always Watching) manga in October 2023. Noda and Fukushima launched the manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in February 2022.