Hero's Inc. to Launch 'Re;zz' BL Label in 1st Half of 2025

Label's 1st works are Hachini's Yū-chan 1st volume, Umi no Oshiro digital version

Hero's Inc. announced on Tuesday that it will launch its boys' love label Re;zz, as well as its accompanying manga label Re;zz comics, sometime in the first half of 2025.

The label name is intended to be pronounced and evoke the Gen Z and Gen Alpha term "rizz," used to refer to something that is stylish or attractive. The "Re" in the label's name is intended to evoke repetition. According to Hero's Inc. , the label's objective is to showcase the individuality of creators, and for readers to discover and enjoy that individuality.

Ahead of the official launch of the label, the first works to launch under the label will be the first compiled book volume of Hachini's Yū-chan manga on November 28, and the digital edition of Hachini's Umi no Oshiro on December 25.

Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Heros magazine launched in November 2011, and ceased publication in October 2020, transferring all of its ongoing manga to Hero's Inc. 's Comiplex website. Hero's Inc. launched the Hero's!! in December 2020. The magazine ran for four issues, with the final issue released digitally in February 2021, and the physical issue shipping in March 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie