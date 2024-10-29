×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
RIKI 8Bit GAME Collection Heads West on November 28

posted on by Anita Tai
Kira Kira Star Night!, Astro Ninja Man DX, 8BIT MUSIC POWER included in collection

Publisher Clear River Games announced on Monday that the RIKI 8bit GAME Collection action and shoot 'em up game collection will launch for Nintendo Switch in the West on November 28, on the same day as the Japanese release.

Games included in the collection are:

  • Kira Kira Star Night!
  • Astro Ninja Man DX
  • 8BIT MUSIC POWER
  • 8BIT MUSIC POWER FINAL
  • 8BIT MUSIC POWER ENCORE

Illustrator RIki provides art for the games, and is the artist for numerous other music-based arcade-style games.

Source: Clear River Games' YouTube channel via Gematsu

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives