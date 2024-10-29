RIKI 8Bit GAME Collection Heads West on November 28

Kira Kira Star Night! , Astro Ninja Man DX , 8BIT MUSIC POWER included in collection

Publisher Clear River Games announced on Monday that the RIKI 8bit GAME Collection action and shoot 'em up game collection will launch for Nintendo Switch in the West on November 28, on the same day as the Japanese release.

Games included in the collection are:

Kira Kira Star Night!

Astro Ninja Man DX

8BIT MUSIC POWER

8BIT MUSIC POWER FINAL

8BIT MUSIC POWER ENCORE

Illustrator RIki provides art for the games, and is the artist for numerous other music-based arcade-style games.