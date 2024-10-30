Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Series entered final arc on August 21

This year's 48th issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Masamitsu Nigatsu 's Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards series will end in three chapters.

Kodansha 's K MANGA service is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

They have only one goal – to kill Honeko Akabane! One day, Arakuni Ibuki learns that his childhood friend, Honeko Akabane, is being targeted by assassins! Both of them are in Class 3-4 at Sosoji High School, and Ibuki is ordered to protect Akabane for one year. His goal is to ensure that she graduates safely, but he must do so without her realizing it. And so begins his secret life as a bodyguard at school! However, there seems to be more secrets within "Class 3-4"…?! This is the start of a new and exciting action school comedy!!

The series entered its final arc on August 21.

The live-action film adaptation of the series opened in theaters on August 2. Junichi Ishikawa ( Princess Jellyfish , Fragile , Innai Keisatsu live-action series) directed the movie, and Hiroyuki Yatsu wrote the script. Idol group SNOW MAN perform the film's theme song "BREAKOUT."

Nigatsu debuted the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on September 17.



Source: Shonen Magazine issue 48