News
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, January 5 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Izume Sawano's I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons (Kisaki Kyōiku kara Nigetai Watashi) light novel series revealed on Wednesday (Manners Day in Japan) the key visual, more cast and staff members, information on the opening and ending theme songs, main promotional video, and January 5 premiere for the anime. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Kimi to Shika Koi Shinai" (I'll Only Fall in Love With You) performed by Jun Fukuyama, who voices the character Clarke. DIALOGUE+ performs the ending theme song "Alibi na Courtesy" (An Alibi-Like Courtesy).
The newly announced cast members are:
The newly announced staff members are:
- Art Director: Miho Kawakami
- Art Setting: Yuri Sanan
- Color Design: Miho Tanaka
- Compositing Director of Photography: Nanami Yamawaki
- Editing: Keiko Onodera
- Sound Director: Hozumi Gōda
- Music Production: Pony Canyon
The anime will premiere on January 5 on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:00 p.m. Japan Time (8:00 a.m. EST), and then on January 8 on the BS Fuji channel at 24:30 Japan Time (effectively, January 9 at 12:30 a.m.).The anime stars Haruka Shiraishi as Leticia and Jun Fukuyama as Clarke.
Shinobu Tagashira (Diabolik Lovers, Junji Ito "Collection" director) is directing the anime at EMT Squared, and is also serving as the character designer. Tomoco Kanemaki (Kingdom Hearts novel author) is in charge of series scripts. Naoyuki Chikatani and Yuki Hayashi are composing the music.
J-Novel Club has licensed the novel series and the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:
Duchess Leticia Dorman has been betrothed to Crown Prince Clarke since age seven. She was once a rambunctious and free-spirited child, but the strict education she's receiving to make her a fit future princess has really put a cramp in her lifestyle. Her only hope is that the prince might someday take an interest in someone else—so when Clarke shows up to a royal ball with an unknown woman at his side, Lettie is overcome with delight, presuming her dream has come true and her engagement has been broken off!
She wastes no time retreating to an easygoing countryside life, but her newfound peace is cut short when the prince shows up and claims she's still his fiancée! Clarke is determined to win Lettie over and marry her, while Lettie is determined to resist his charms and escape! Who will emerge victorious in this heart-pounding battle of wills?
Sawano debuted the novel series in August 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha publishes the novels with illustrations by Miru Yumesaki. Uri Sugata launched a manga adaptation on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha's Comic PASH! manga website in March 2020.
The series has over 1.2 million copies in circulation.
Sources: I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons anime's website, Comic Natalie