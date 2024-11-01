×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Acro Trip Manga's New Revival Serialization Ends in Next Chapter

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga returned for new 3-chapter serialization in October to commemorate currently airing anime

acro
Image via Amazon
© Yone Sawata, Shueisha
The December issue of Shueisha's Ribon magazine revealed on Friday that Yone Sawata's Acro Trip manga will end its new serialization in the January 2025 issue out on December 3.

The manga had a revival serialization to commemorate the anime, which launched in the magazine's November 2024 issue on October 3. The revival serialization has a total of three chapters.

Sawata launched the manga in 2017 in Shueisha's Ribon magazine, and the series ended in December 2022. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in January 2023.

The comedy centers on Chizuko Date, an otaku girl who lives in a city in Niigata Prefecture. Chizuko is obsessed with Berry Blossom, the magical girl who protects the city. However, Chroma — the leader of the local evil organization Fossa Magna — is inept and weak, so hardly anyone else cares about Berry Blossom and Chroma's frequent battles anymore. Chizuko vows to shine a light on the magical girl's exploits — and this fervent desire takes this seemingly shy middle school girl down a dark path filled with strange folks ...

The television anime adaptation of the manga debuted on October 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Source: Ribon December issue

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives