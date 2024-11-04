Dynamic Chord feat.[rêve parfait] Remaster edition Visual Novel Gets Switch Release on March 27

Remastered game features novelized scenario from "Vacation Trip CD series [rêve parfait]" drama CD

Dramatic Create announced on Friday that it and honeybee black label will release the DYNAMIC CHORD feat.[rêve parfait] Remaster edition visual novel for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in Japan on March 27, 2025.

Image via Dramatic Create's X/Twitter account © arithmetic/dramatic create

The visual novel will feature a completely new song and a new opening movie, newly illustrated visuals for the box art, and the scenario from the "Vacation Trip CD series [rêve parfait]" drama CD arranged and novelized for the game. The visual novel is priced at 7,480 yen (about US$48.90).

The original visual novel launched for PC in 2014, and then launched for PlayStation Vita in 2016.

DYNAMIC CHORD franchise 's DYNAMIC CHORD Jam&Join!!!! smartphone game launched in August 2018, and ended its service in April 2019. Asgard, the company that owned the honeybeel label that managed the franchise , dissolved in January 2019, and the company Arithmetic took over management of the game app.

The DYNAMIC CHORD franchise includes games, anime, manga, a stage play, and drama CD adaptations. The stage play, titled DYNAMIC CHORD the Stage , ran in May 2019.

The franchise 's 12-episode anime series premiered in October 2017, and Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for home video. The series streamed on HIDIVE as it aired. Crunchyroll added the anime to its catalog in November 2018, but is no longer streaming the series.

The DYNAMIC CHORD anime follows the musical careers and personal lives of several bands under the "Dynamic Chord" agency and music label. The show's in-universe bands are progressive rock band rêve parfait, veteran rock band KYOHSO, newcomer rock band Liar-S, and global performers apple-polisher.



Source: Dramatic Create's X/Twitter account via Gematsu