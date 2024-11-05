News
Genso Manège Game's Trailer Reveals January 31 Release in West
posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer features Rico Sasaki's theme song for MAGES./LOVE & ART's visual novel
PQUBE announced on Tuesday that it will release MAGES./LOVE & ART's Genso Manège game in the West for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on January 31, 2025. The company streamed a release date trailer that features the opening theme song "Histoire du Rêve" by Rico Sasaki.
The visual novel follows Emma, who fights to reawaken her magical powers to help others who are trapped inside a travelling amusement park.
The game debuted in Japan for Switch in January 2020 and on iOS devices that October.
Source: Press release