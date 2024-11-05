Genso Manège Game's Trailer Reveals January 31 Release in West

PQUBE announced on Tuesday that it will release MAGES. /LOVE & ART's Genso Manège game in the West for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on January 31, 2025. The company streamed a release date trailer that features the opening theme song "Histoire du Rêve" by Rico Sasaki .

The visual novel follows Emma, who fights to reawaken her magical powers to help others who are trapped inside a travelling amusement park.

The game debuted in Japan for Switch in January 2020 and on iOS devices that October.

Source: Press release