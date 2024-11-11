K Manga Adds 'I Don't Want to Be Killed By You, My Crown Prince!', My Reveal Skill is OP! -Taking from Legendary Heroes to Become the Strongest Manga

Kodansha 's K Manga service announced this past week that it has added Nao Oshiba 's I Don't Want to Be Killed by You, My Crown Prince! manga; Syo Ryuga, Sai Sumimori , and Kisa Tōma 's My Reveal Skill is OP! -Taking from Legendary Heroes to Become the Strongest- manga.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Nao Oshiba, Kodansha

The company describes the story of I Don't Want to Be Killed by You, My Crown Prince! ( Ōtaishi-sama, Watashi Kondokoso Anata ni Korosareta Kunai ndesu! ):

Not-so-wealthy noble young lady, Liesel, is set up by the foul-natured Blessed one and killed by her betrothed, the crown prince. Yet, when she awakens, she isn't in the afterlife. Instead, she's a child again with a second chance at life! This time around, she's changing her fate by becoming a powerful, talented magician in order to stay as far away as possible from the Crown Prince and the Blessed One. At least, that's how it was supposed to go... This time around, those who used to be enemies oddly approach her, and events that differ from how she recalls them keep occurring...

Oshiba's manga is an adaptation of Ema Okadachi 's original story. Oshiba launched the manga in Kodansha 's Palcy app in December 2021. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 30.

Oshiba began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Naro website in February 2021, and ended it in March 2021. Kodansha published the story's print version in December 2021, with illustrations by Makoto Senzaki .

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Syo Ryuga, Sai Sumimori, Kisa Touma, Kodansha

K MANGA describes My Reveal Skill is OP! -Taking from Legendary Heroes to Become the Strongest- ( Ore no "Kantei" Skill ga Cheat Sugite : Densetsu no Yūsha wo Yomi "Tori" Saikyou e ):

In a world where everyone is blessed by the goddess with a special skill at age 15, the poor orphan Mel receives a common "Reveal" skill. However, his skill is ranked…EX?! With a skill beyond even S rank, nicknamed the "God's Eye," he can practically read the minds of the people he examines! Mel sets out on a journey to his homeland together with his childhood friend Silphy, an elven princess who has lost her memory, and the tiger beastwoman Clara!

The manga debuted in Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in January. Sumimori debuted the novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2017. Kodansha launched the light novel series with illustrations by Touma that June, and it published the third volume in February 2018.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Hajime Shinjo, Matsuri Kuragezaki, Kodansha

K MANGA also added Hajime Shinjō and Matsuri Kuragezaki 's The Great Queen Victoria Winner Ostwen Has Arrived! ( Victoria Winner Ostwen Ōhi wa Sekai de Ichiban Erasō de Aru ) manga, and it describes the story:

Lady Victoria Winner is about to have her engagement to Prince Frederic called off. Any other noble lady would cry or lash out, but not Victoria. Instead, she decides that she will simply not allow it. Whether it be broken engagements, assassination attempts, or plots against her from the nobility, there is nothing that the great Victoria cannot overcome! Welcome to the most majestic of romcoms!

The manga debuted in pixiv 's " Palcy " manga app in March 2021. The manga's seventh volume shipped in Japan on April 30.