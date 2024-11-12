Yokai Buster Murakami Manga Ends in Shonen Jump Magazine

Series launched on June 17

This year's 50th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter of Daiki Ihara 's Yokai Buster Murakami manga on Monday. The second and final compiled book volume will ship on January 4.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Terrifying yokai from hundreds of years ago have been released into the present day. Kuin the exorcist stands tall to protect the peace of this world! But in this war of Yokai vs. Exorcist, regular high schooler Murakami has entered the battle! Comedic genius Daiki Ihara 's new series is a yokai battle comedy for the modern world!

Ihara launched the series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on June 17. Shueisha shipped the first volume on November 1.

Taishi Tsutsui 's new manga titled Sid Craft no Saishū Suiri (Sid Craft's Final Deduction) will take over Yokai Buster Murakami 's slot.

