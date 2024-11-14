Kaijū Sekai Seifuku TV Anime's 2nd Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of the Kaijū Sekai Seifuku (Monster World Conquest) project from Kotobukiya 's Character Creation Lab. initiative began streaming its second teaser promotional video on Friday. The teaser reveals the anime's cast, staff, and April 2025 premiere date TV Tokyo and other channels.

The cast includes Aoi Yūki as the kaijū Mera, Gusuka, Aniki, and Sugar, Rina Kawaei as the kaijū's owner, and Sōta Nakajima as a neighbor.

Kinuta Ōshiro is directing the anime at DLE . Hiroto Naka is penning the scripts.

The project's short anime launched in April 2020 on Kotobukiya 's YouTube channel.

The "heartwarming slice-of-life" anime follows four dragon-like monsters who came to Earth to conquer it — but first, they study humanity by freeloading off an OL (female office worker) in her 20s. They turn her apartment into their secret base, and prepare for their world conquest … eventually.

Hoshinoko serialized a semimonthly four-panel manga of the project on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website from January 2020 to April 2021.

Source: Kaijū Sekai Seifuku anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.