Kaijū Sekai Seifuku Project Gets TV Anime Next Spring

Kotobukiya 's Character Creation Lab initiative announced on Tuesday that its Kaijū Sekai Seifuku (Monster World Conquest) project will have a television anime that will premiere in spring 2025. Kotobukiya is streaming a teaser trailer for the anime.

The project's short anime launched in April 2020 on Kotobukiya 's YouTube channel.

The "heartwarming slice-of-life" anime follows four dragon-like monsters who came to Earth to conquer it — but first, they study humanity by freeloading off an OL (female office worker) in her 20s. They turn her apartment into their secret base, and prepare for their world conquest … eventually.

Hoshinoko serialized a semimonthly four-panel manga of the project on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website from January 2020 to April 2021.

Source: Kotobukiya YouTube channel via Ota-Suke





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.