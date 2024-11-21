Hazure Skill "Kinomi Master" Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, More Cast, Opening Theme Artists

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Hanyuu and Air Matsukoto 's Hazure Skill "Kinomi Master": Skill no Mi (Tabetara Shinu) wo Mugen ni Taberareru Yо̄ ni Natta Ken ni Tsuite (Useless Skill "Nut Master": How I Gained the Ability to Eat Unlimited Skill Fruits [Without Dying]) manga, based on Hanyuu 's original novels of the same name, revealed the show's debut information, more cast, more staff, and opening theme song artist on Thursday in the show's first promotional video.

VTubers Lamy Yukihana and "Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino" (a.k.a. Pepechi ) will perform the opening theme song "Bravely Dance."

The new cast includes:

The additional staff includes:

The series will debut on TV on January 7 at 11:30 p.m. on Tokyo MX , before airing later that evening on BS Fuji and MBS . However, ABEMA will stream the anime one week before the series airs on TV. The staff will reveal the exact date and time of the premiere on ABEMA at a later date.

The anime will star:

Ryuichi Kimura ( Aikatsu! , Kemono Friends 2 ) is directing the anime as Asahi Production . Gigaemon Ichikawa ( PuniRunes , A Galaxy Next Door ) is overseeing the series scripts, Risa Miyadani ( Aikatsu! Planet ) and Yasuka Ōtaki ( A Galaxy Next Door ) are designing the characters, and Selin is composing the music.

The fantasy story follows a boy named Light, who wants to be the greatest adventurer. He and his friend Lena eat skill fruits, which results in death if eaten more than once. Lena gains the Sword Saint skill and quickly becomes an S-rank adventurer, while Light gets the useless Nut Master skill, which only helps for nut farming. One day, Light accidentally eats a second skill fruit. However, instead of dying, he gains a second skill, Sword Saint.

Hanyuu debuted the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2020, and the latest update was on June 7. Kodansha released one novel volume for the series in May 2022 with illustrations by Yasutaka Isegawa .

Air Matsukoto launched the manga based on Hanyuu 's story with original character designs by Isegawa in July 2021 on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius website. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 7.



Source: Press release