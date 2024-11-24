Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm Manga to End in 8th Volume

8th volume ships next summer

Image via Amazon © Jun'ichi Fujisaku, Yuki Yoshimoto, Masamune Shirow, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm

The seventh compiled book volume ofand'smanga announced on November 20 that the manga will end with its eighth volume next summer. The manga also entered its final arc with the seventh volume.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Hackers attempt to assassinate a politician during a speech preaching the advantages of cybernetic prosthetics. Fortunately, Togusa is there to whisk her to safety, and the investigation leads Batou to a suspicious factory in the artificial islands in southern Japan. Meanwhile, Chief Aramaki hears of a disturbing discovery at the other end of the country: dozens of artificial bodies, illegally dumped near a village where an anti-cyberization sect conducts their training and "rites." Among the empty shells is one formerly inhabited by the woman who embodied Section 9 until she left it behind and disappeared: Major Motoko Kusanagi…

Fujisaku and Yoshimoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2019. Kodansha USA released the fourth volume in English on January 23 earlier this year. The manga is set after Masamune Shirow 's Ghost in the Shell 1.5: Human-Error Processor manga.

Fujisaku previously penned scripts for the Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG anime, and supervised the Ghost in the Shell Arise project.