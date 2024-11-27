Yūsha Party o Tsuihō Sareta Shiro Madōshi Anime Reveals Staff, Visual, 2025 Airing

Happinet revealed the staff, visual, and 2025 television broadcast for the anime of Sora Suigetsu and DeeCHA 's Yūsha Party o Tsuihō Sareta Shiro Madōshi, S-Rank Bōkensha ni Hirowareru: Kono Shiro Madōshi ga Kikakugai Sugiru (The White Mage Who was Banished From the Hero's Party is Picked Up by an S-Rank Adventurer: This White Mage is Too Out of the Ordinary!) novels on Wednesday.

In addition, Wasabi Mukuno , the artist of the novels' manga adaptation, drew the illustration below to celebrate the anime.

Hiroshi Tamada (episode director for Bakusō Kyōdai Let's & Go!! , Glass Fleet , The Heroic Legend of Arslan OVA ) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Akihiko Inari ( Chōyū Sekai: Being the Reality , Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūta Itō (sub-character design for Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement ) is designing the characters.

Image via Amazon Japan © Sora Suigetsu, DeeCHA, Futabasha

The fantasy story follows Lloyd, a white mage who has been banished from the hero's party. Afterwards, he happens to accompany an S-rank party on a quest. Lloyd believes he is a normal adventurer, but he is unmatched.

One day, Lloyd, a white mage, is banished from the hero's party. Lloyd, who has lost his job, happens to accompany an S-rank party on a quest by chance. At that time, no one knew that the hero's party would collapse and Lloyd would gain fame... yet. This is the story of an extraordinary support magic user who thinks he is normal and becomes an adventurer, while he is unaware of how he eventually becomes peerless.

Suigetsu debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in March 2020. Futabasha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by DeeCHA in November 2020, and it released the sixth volume on February 29. The seventh volume will ship on Friday.

Wasabi Mukuno launched a manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website in January 2021. Futabasha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on May 30, and will publish the eighth volume on Friday.

