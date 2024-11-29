Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Anime Gets 14th Season on January 4

The staff of thetelevision anime announced on Friday that the anime is getting a 14th season that will air on thechannel starting on January 4 at 26:50 (effectively January 5 at 2:50 a.m.). The theme for this season is "greed."

Cast members in the new season include: Kanji Tsuda , Yutaka Shimizu , Ponzu , Takya Yamaguchi, Yūta Hoshino , Seiyū Yoshida , Tomoko Ōishi, Ruri Shiraishi, Yō Koizumi , Riko Momonoi, and Momoko Miyashiro .

Akira Funada is returning from the last three seasons to direct and produce the anime at ILCA with production cooperation by ILCASHIPS LEON STUDIO . Additional producers include Takuya Iwasaki and Norio Yamakawa . Scriptwriters include Hiromu Kumamoto , Mitsuhiro Sasaki , Choji Yoshikawa , and Saori Aoki.

Animators will include: Kazuma Taketani , jimmy , Naoki Konno, Akayoroshi , Momoka Higurashi , " nishiyama&rie ," Yū Ebihara , Makoto Okada , and Norio Yamakawa . Storyboarders will include: Shōma Mutō , Choji Yoshikawa , Kazuma Taketani , and Naoki Konno.

The original Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories series of anime shorts featured six-minute horror stories based on urban legends in a modern day setting. The shorts draw inspiration from Shōwa-era illustrated paper theater (kamishibai) productions.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2013, and the 13th and most recent season premiered on July 14.

The project inspired a spinoff, The World Yamizukan , in spring 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the previous seasons and The World Yamizukan as they aired. The anime also inspired the Ninja Collection spinoff anime. The anime premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

A live-action series adaptation of the anime premiered in Japan in September 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the series.