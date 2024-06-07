Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Anime Gets 13th Season in July

The staff of thetelevision anime announced on Friday that the anime is getting a 13th season that will air on thechannel starting on July 14 at 26:50 (effectively July 15 at 2:50 a.m.). The theme for this season is "reminiscence."

Cast members in the new season include: Kanji Tsuda , Kotomi Takahata, Toshimasa Niiro , Shinji Matsubayashi, Yutaka Shimizu , Takaya Yamaguchi , Yūta Hoshino , Risa Aizawa , and Coisio Ringo.

Akira Funada is again directing the anime at the studio ILCA in collaboration with ILCASHIPS and Leon Studio . Scriptwriters include Hiromu Kumamoto , Mitsuhi Sasagi , Choji Yoshikawa , Saori Aoki , and Dan Osano. Storyboarders include Shōma Mutō , Choji Yoshikawa , and Takashi Iitsuka . Animators include jimmy , Momoka Higurashi , " nishiyama&rie ," Yū Ebihara , Shino Hongō , Makoto Okada , and Norio Yamakawa .

The original Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories series of anime shorts featured six-minute horror stories based on urban legends in a modern day setting. The shorts draw inspiration from Shōwa-era illustrated paper theater (kamishibai) productions.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2013, and the 12th and most recent season premiered in January.

The project inspired a spinoff, The World Yamizukan , in spring 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the previous seasons and The World Yamizukan as they aired. The anime also inspired the Ninja Collection spinoff anime. The anime premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

A live-action series adaptation of the anime premiered in Japan in September 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the series.