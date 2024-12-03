Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Anime Casts Hiyori Kono, Hiroshi Naka

Kono, Naka play Dr. Ginji, Nishina starting on episode 10 on Friday

The official website for the anime of Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki 's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga revealed on Tuesday two more cast and characters who will appear in the anime's 10th episode on Friday.

Hiyori Kono as Hana Ginji (Dr. Ginji), a brilliant elementary school student who specializes in tweaking a particular magical item, the broom

Hiroshi Naka as Nishina, Ginji's assistant who was once a government engineer, but he became enamored with Ginji's talent, and then became her resident apprentice

The anime premiered in Japan on October 4 at 11:00 p.m. JST on's "Friday Anime Night" block. streams the anime globally.

The anime stars:

Moe 's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With ) is directing the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff , and Shingo Nagai ( Girly Air Force , Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama is designing the characters. Makoto Miyazaki ( One-Punch Man , Spy×Family ) is composing the music, and Masafumi Mima is in charge of sound production. Mafumafu performs the opening theme song "Order Made" (or "Made to Order").

Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and MANGA Plus describes the magical girl workplace story:

“Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and Shueisha published the 14th compiled book volume on October 4. Viz Media physically released the manga's fourth volume on October 15.