Gakuen Idolm@ster Voice Actress Ayane Matsuda Goes on Hiatus Due to Poor Health
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Matsuda voices Ume Hanami in new Idolm@ster game
Talent management agency Office Osawa announced on Wednesday that voice actress Ayane Matsuda will go on hiatus to focus on recovering her health, on the advice of a doctor. The announcement noted that Matsuda had been feeling ill for some time.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
Matsuda is perhaps best known for voicing the character Ume Hanami in the recently released Gakuen Idolm@ster game by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The character is one of the first three rival idols first released for the game (specifically, as a rival to her sister Saki Hanami), and is the first character to debut in the game post-launch.
Matsuda has also voiced Yayoi Kamiishi in the Sound! Euphonium 3 anime, and Hotaru Kurenai in the TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ anime.
Source: Office Osawa website via Otakomu
