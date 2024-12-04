Gakuen Idolm@ster Voice Actress Ayane Matsuda Goes on Hiatus Due to Poor Health

Matsuda voices Ume Hanami in new Idolm@ster game

Talent management agencyannounced on Wednesday that voice actresswill go on hiatus to focus on recovering her health, on the advice of a doctor. The announcement noted that Matsuda had been feeling ill for some time.

Matsuda is perhaps best known for voicing the character Ume Hanami in the recently released Gakuen Idolm@ster game by Bandai Namco Entertainment . The character is one of the first three rival idols first released for the game (specifically, as a rival to her sister Saki Hanami), and is the first character to debut in the game post-launch.

Matsuda has also voiced Yayoi Kamiishi in the Sound! Euphonium 3 anime, and Hotaru Kurenai in the TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ anime.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.