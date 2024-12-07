Aquarion: Myth of Emotions Anime Reveals Promo Video, Theme Songs, More Cast, January 9 Premiere

The staff for Aquarion: Myth of Emotions ( Sōsei no Aquarion: Myth of Emotions ), the upcoming fourth anime in the Aquarion franchise , unveiled on Saturday at an advance screening event at the Tachikawa Cinema City 's Cinema Two theater in Tokyo a new promotional video, three more cast members, and January 9 premiere. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song by AKINO of Bless4 and Yoshiki Fukuyama . The song " Sōsei no Aquarion: Myth of Emotions Ver." is a remix of AKINO 's original opening theme " Sousei no Aquarion " from the 2005 Aquarion anime.

The newly announced cast includes:

Hiroki Nanami as Sun

as Sun Kiyono Yasuno as Kyōko Munakata

as Kyōko Munakata Yumi Yuzu as Kazuhiko Saruta

AKINO will also perform the ending theme song "Kokuhaku" (Confession). Yoko Kanno ( Cowboy Bebop ) composed both the opening and the ending theme songs.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 9 at 12:30 a.m. JST (effectively, January 10) before airing on TV Aichi , tvk, BS Asahi , and other channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Image courtesy of DMM.com ©2023 SHOJI KAWAMORI,SATELIGHT/Project AQUARION MOE

The anime is set in Kanagawa Prefecture's Fujisawa City, and centers specifically on the city's iconic Enoshima island. The island and city are visible above along with three Vector Machine

The anime stars:

Shōji Kawamori is credited with the original work, as a supervisor, and for the Aquarion design. Kenji Itoso ( Coluboccoro , Santa Company ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Sadayuki Murai ( Knights of Sidonia , Blame! , Kaina of the Great Snow Sea ) is in charge of series composition. Masashi Kudo ( Bleach , MAOYU , Santa Company: Manatsu no Merry Christmas ) is designing the characters. Takashi Ohmama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , The Gene of AI , Blue Box ) and Shu Kanematsu ( Castle Town Dandelion , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) are composing the music.

The Aquarion anime debuted in Japan in 2005. Funimation offered the series with a DVD release in 2008, and again in 2009 and 2010. The anime received two sequel television anime. Aquarion Evol debuted in 2012, and Aquarion Logos debuted in 2015. Funimation licensed and streamed both anime, and released them on home video.

Source: Press release