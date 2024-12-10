GoHands' Momentary Lily Anime's 2nd Main Video Reveals Ending Song, January 2 Debut

miwa performs "Real" ending

The official website for GoHands ' original anime Momentary Lily started streaming the anime's second main promotional video on Tuesday. The vudei revealed the anime's January 2 premiere. The video also reveals and previews the ending theme song "Real" by miwa.

The anime will premiere on January 2 on the Tokyo MX channel at 11:30 p.m. JST (9:30 p.m. EST), then on the U-NEXT streaming service in Japan at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 3 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will then premiere on the BS Asahi channel on January 3, on Kansai TV and AT-X channels on January 5, and on Amazon Prime Video 's anime channel Anime Times on January 4.

The main cast members are:

The main staff members (some of whom were revealed by Anime Expo ) are:

GoRA and GoHands ' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had a TV series sequel, several anime films, and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.

GoHands , Frontier Works , and Kadokawa 's original television anime series Hand Shakers premiered in January 2017, and had a stage play adaptation in 2018.

Frontier Works and GoHands ' original anime project W'z premiered in January 2019, and also inspired a stage play adaptation in April 2019.

The studio has also animated the The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today and The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime.