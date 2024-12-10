News
GoHands' Momentary Lily Anime's 2nd Main Video Reveals Ending Song, January 2 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for GoHands' original anime Momentary Lily started streaming the anime's second main promotional video on Tuesday. The vudei revealed the anime's January 2 premiere. The video also reveals and previews the ending theme song "Real" by miwa.
The anime will premiere on January 2 on the Tokyo MX channel at 11:30 p.m. JST (9:30 p.m. EST), then on the U-NEXT streaming service in Japan at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 3 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will then premiere on the BS Asahi channel on January 3, on Kansai TV and AT-X channels on January 5, and on Amazon Prime Video's anime channel Anime Times on January 4.The main cast members are:
- Natsuko Abe as Yuri Kawazu
- Tsugumi Sakuragi as Erika Kōdaiji
- Shion Wakayama as Hinageshi Usuzumi
- Manatsu Murakami as Renge Kasumi
- Misaki Kuno as Sazanka Yoshino
- Miyuri Shimabukuro as Ayame Sakuya
The main staff members (some of whom were revealed by Anime Expo) are:
- Chief Director/Character Design: Shingo Suzuki
- Concept Designer: Takahiro Kishida
- Directors: Susumu Kudo, Katsumasa Yokomine (The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today)
- Scripts: Tamazo Yanagi
- Mecha Design: Hiroshi Okubo
- Chief Animation Directors: Keiji Tani, Makoto Furuta
- Main Animators: Takayuki Uchida, Hiroshi Okubo
- Sound Production: Glovision
- Sound Directors: Enji Nakajima, Hisashi Muramatsu
- Music Production: FABTONE
- Music: Ryosuke Kojima
- Music Producer: Tomoyuki Jufuku
- Opening Theme Song: "Oishii Survivor" (Tasty Survivor) by Hanabie.
- Original Concept, Original Story, Animation Production: GoHands
- Presented by Momentary Lily Production Committee
GoRA and GoHands' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had a TV series sequel, several anime films, and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.
GoHands, Frontier Works, and Kadokawa's original television anime series Hand Shakers premiered in January 2017, and had a stage play adaptation in 2018.
Frontier Works and GoHands' original anime project W'z premiered in January 2019, and also inspired a stage play adaptation in April 2019.
The studio has also animated the The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today and The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime.
Sources: Momentary Lily anime's website, Comic Natalie