K Manga Adds Bogus Skill <<fruitmaster>> ~About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)~ Manga

Bogus Skill <<fruitmaster>> ~About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)~

Air Matsukoto launched the manga based on Hanyuu 's story with original character designs by Isegawa in July 2021 on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius website. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 7.

The manga is inspiring an anime adaptation that will debut on television on January 7 at 11:30 p.m. on Tokyo MX , before airing later that evening on BS Fuji and MBS . However, ABEMA will stream the anime one week before the series airs on TV.

Crunchyroll will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. The company screened the first episode early at this year's Anime Frontier event on December 6.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

In a world where eating “Skill Fruits” grants special powers, Light, a boy who seeks to become the world's greatest adventurer, obtains the <<<Fruitmaster>> skill, a bogus skill specializing in fruit cultivation that is completely useless in combat. Eating a second “Skill Fruit” results in death, so there are no do-overs. Meanwhile, his childhood friend Rena, who promised to become an adventurer with him, achieves S Rank in record time, and the gap between them widens. Light spends his days farming and training with a sword, but one day, he accidentally eats a second “Skill Fruit.” “Why am I not dying?!” Light avoids certain death and learns the incredible true power of the <<Fruitmaster>> skill: he can eat as many “Skill Fruits” as he wants! His overpowered ability allows him to gain an ability every time he eats one, for an unlimited number of times!! The worst skill ever is actually the best skill ever!!! This successful fantasy quest to become the strongest is finally getting an anime! The man who was told he'd never be an adventurer begins his adventure to make his mark on history!

Hanyuu debuted the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2020, and the latest update was on June 7. Kodansha released one novel volume for the series in May 2022 with illustrations by Yasutaka Isegawa .