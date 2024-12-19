Aquarion: Myth of Emotions Anime Reveals 'Kako Shinwa Arc,' New Cast in New Promo Video

The staff for Aquarion: Myth of Emotions ( Sōsei no Aquarion: Myth of Emotions ), the upcoming fourth anime in the Aquarion franchise , revealed the promotional video and new cast for the anime's "Kako Shinwa-hen" (Past Myths Arc), on Thursday. The arc tells of past myths depicting the world 12,000 years ago, and is a vital part of the story. The video also previews the ending theme song "Kokuhaku" (Confession) by AKINO of Bless4 .

The anime's staff also revealed the key visual:

Image courtesy of DMM.com © 2023 SHOJI KAWAMORI,SATELIGHT/Project AQUARION MOE

The cast for the "Kako Shinwa-hen" are (some character name romanizations not confirmed):

Junya Enoki as Nanūk, the past life of Sakko Ōtori

Yui Ishikawa as Sedona, the past life of Momohime Amaha

Nao Tōyama as Haida, the past life of Rimiya Tsukishiro

Ryōta Ōsaka as Sukuna, the past life of Toshi Hatano

Shiori Kawabata as Futago, the past lives of Sayo Ichiki and Hana Ichiki

M.A.O as Murua Satene, a goddess who bestows divine protection on the three priests

Hidetake Uchida ( BELLE film CG producer) is directing the "Kako Shinwa-hen" at Canna Japan , Yūki Moriyama ( KamiErabi GOD.app , Ajin ) is designing the characters, and Masanori Watanabe is the arc's producer.

The anime will premiere onon January 9 at 12:30 a.m. JST (effectively, January 10) before airing on, tvk,, and other channels.will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime is set in Kanagawa Prefecture's Fujisawa City, and centers specifically on the city's iconic Enoshima island. The island and city are visible above along with three Vector Machine mecha .

The anime stars:

Shōji Kawamori is credited with the original work, as a supervisor, and for the Aquarion design. Kenji Itoso ( Coluboccoro , Santa Company ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Sadayuki Murai ( Knights of Sidonia , Blame! , Kaina of the Great Snow Sea ) is in charge of series composition. Masashi Kudo ( Bleach , MAOYU , Santa Company: Manatsu no Merry Christmas ) is designing the characters. Takashi Ohmama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , The Gene of AI , Blue Box ) and Shū Kanematsu ( Castle Town Dandelion , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) are composing the music. AKINO of Bless4 and Yoshiki Fukuyama performs the opening theme song " Sōsei no Aquarion: Myth of Emotions Ver.," a remix of AKINO 's original opening theme "Sousei no Aquarion " from the 2005 Aquarion anime.

The Aquarion anime debuted in Japan in 2005. Funimation offered the series with a DVD release in 2008, and again in 2009 and 2010. The anime received two sequel television anime. Aquarion Evol debuted in 2012, and Aquarion Logos debuted in 2015. Funimation licensed and streamed both anime, and released them on home video.

Source: Press release