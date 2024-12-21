New Ranma 1/2 Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season premiered on October 5

MAPPA confirmed in a new promotional video on Sunday that the new anime of Rumiko Takahashi 's Ranma 1/2 manga will get a second season. Character designer Hiromi Taniguchi drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement.

The anime premiered nationwide in Japan on October 5 on the NTC channel at 24:55 JST (effectively, October 6 at 12:55 a.m. JST). The anime exclusively streams onafter its broadcast.

Kappei Yamaguchi , Megumi Hayashibara , and Noriko Hidaka are reprising their roles as (male) Ranma Saotome, (female) Ranma, and Akane Tendō, respectively. Rei Sakuma is reprising her role as Shampoo. Minami Takayama and Kikuko Inoue are reprising their roles from the previous anime as Nabiki Tendō and Kasumi Tendō, respectively. Akio Ōtsuka plays the role of Sōun Tendō in the new anime, replacing Ryunosuke Ohbayashi . Chō plays the role of Genma Saotome in place of Kenichi Ogata , who is the new anime's narrator, replacing the late Tadashi Nakamura . Kōichi Yamadera is reprising his roles as Ryōga Hibiki and Jusenkyo Guide from the previous anime.

New cast members (not reprising roles from previous anime projects) include:

Kōnosuke Uda ( One Piece: Dead End film, DAYS) is directing the new series at MAPPA . Kimiko Ueno ( Delicious in Dungeon , Astro Note ) is in charge of series scripts, and Hiromi Taniguchi ( Kurage no Shokudō ) is designing the characters. Ano is performing the anime's opening theme song "Iinazukekkyun." Singer-songwriter Riria. is performing the anime's ending theme song "Anta Nante."

Twelve episodes of the new anime were leaked in August.