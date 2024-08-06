Episodes of New Ranma 1/2 & DAN DA DAN Anime, 1st Mononoke Film Leaked Online

Ranma 1/2

ANN confirmed on Tuesday that episodes of the new anime of'smanga and the television anime of'smanga, as well as theanime film, were leaked to the public via sites such as 4chan and via piracy BitTorrent sites such as Nyaa Torrents.

The leaked material includes episodes 1, 3, and 4 of Ranma 1/2 , the first two episodes of DAN DA DAN , and the entire Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa anime film. The leaks have blurred watermarks and burned-in timestamps, and are in a low-resolution ninth-HD (640x360 or 640x352) format.

Viz Media and Hot Topic plan to screen the world premiere of the new Ranma 1/2 anime at Anime NYC on August 24. The anime will premiere in Japan on October 5, and will exclusively stream on Netflix after its broadcast.

DAN DA DAN will also similarly have its English dub premiere at Anime NYC on August 24. DAN DA DAN : First Encounter , a theatrical screening of the anime's first three episodes, will debut with theatrical screenings in Asia beginning on August 31, in Europe on September 7, and in North America on September 13. The screenings will expand to over 50 countries and regions, including Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Africa through mid-September. The series will premiere in Japan in October. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide in October, and Crunchyroll will also stream the anime.

Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa (Paper Umbrella), the first anime film in the new Mononoke film project, opened in theaters in Japan on July 26. It has no confirmed international licensee , and has also not been scheduled for any international screening.

