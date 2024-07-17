Viz Media Screens World Premiere of New Ranma 1/2 Anime at Anime NYC on August 24 (Updated)

Ranma 1/2

The staff for this year'sevent announced on Wednesday thatand Hot Topic will screen the world premiere of the new anime of'smanga at the convention. The first episode will screen on August 24 at the Sakura Stage at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The convention staff also announced that it will host composer kensuke ushio ( DAN DA DAN , Chainsaw Man ), MBS producer Hiroyuki Aoi ( Shangri-La Frontier , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ), and voice actor Natsuki Hanae (Tanjirō Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ). Update: The event will also host voice actress Shion Wakayama (Yume Minami in SSSS.Dynazenon .

The new Ranma 1/2 anime will premiere on October 5 on the NTV channel at 24:55 JST (effectively, October 6 at 12:55 a.m. JST). The anime will exclusively stream on Netflix after its broadcast.

Kappei Yamaguchi , Megumi Hayashibara , and Noriko Hidaka will reprise their roles as (male) Ranma Saotome, (female) Ranma, and Akane Tendō, respectively.

Other returning cast includes:

Akio Ōtsuka will play the role of Sōun Tendō in the new anime, replacing Ryunosuke Ohbayashi . Chō will play the role of Genma Saotome in place of Kenichi Ogata , who will be the new anime's narrator, replacing the late Tadashi Nakamura .

Kōnosuke Uda ( One Piece: Dead End film, DAYS) is directing the new series at MAPPA . Kimiko Ueno ( Delicious in Dungeon , Astro Note ) is in charge of series scripts, and Hiromi Taniguchi ( Kurage no Shokudō ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

Takahashi debuted the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shōnen Sunday magazine in August 1987, and ended it in March 1996. The series had 38 compiled book volumes.

The manga inspired the Ranma 1/2 television anime series in April 1989. The anime continued into the Ranma ½: Nettō-hen series in October 1989, and it ran until September 1992. The franchise also inspired two movies, a theatrical anime, and OVAs, with the final OVA episode shipping in January 1996. The Ranma ½: Nightmare! Incense of Spring Sleep special anime launched in September 2008. The series inspired a live-action television special in December 2011.

Viz Media released the anime on VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray Disc. The company also published the manga.

Anime NYC 2024 will take place on August 23-25. The event will take over the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time in 2024.

Update: Updated new guest list with Shion Wakayama . Source: Anime NYC 's X/Twitter account