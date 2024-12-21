Spy×Family Gets New Stage Musical in September-December 2025

New musical to run in 7 cities; will host auditions for child actors for Anya

The Jump Festa '25 event on Saturday revealed more details for the new stage musical based on Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga that will run in 2025.

The play will run at Westa Kawagoe in Saitama in September; at Nissay Theatre in Tokyo in October; at Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka and at Hakataza Theater in Fukuoka in November; and at Yamagin Prefectural Hall in Yamagata, Shimizu Cultural Center Marinart in Shizuoka, and in Misono-za in Nagoya in December.

Returning cast members include Win Morisaki as Loid and Fuka Yuduki as Yor. Genki Hirakata will also play Loid and Sora Kazuki will also play Yor. The staff will host auditions for child actors for Anya.

The first stage musical adaptation ran in March-May 2023.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original and ongoing manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The first anime season's first half premiered in April 2022, and the second half premiered in October 2022. The anime's second season premiered in October 2023 and aired for 12 episodes.

The SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film opened in Japan in December 2023 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film is an all-new work with an original story. Crunchyroll opened the film in North America on April 19.

The third season will debut in October 2025.