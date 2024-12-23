Live-Action Seal My Lips With a Kiss Series Casts Noel Kawashima

Role marks Kawashima's live-action series debut

Drama DiVE's X (formerly Twitter ) account announced on Friday Noel Kawashima ( TASUKETSU -Fate of the Majority- ) will join the cast of the live-action television series adaptation of Fudou Fudono 's Seal My Lips With a Kiss ( Kiss de Fusaide, Barenaide. ) manga.

Kawashima will play Satoru Mizoguchi in his live-action debut.

Image via Comic Natalie © 「キスでふさいで、バレないで。」製作委員会

The series stars WEST. idol group member Ryūsei Fujii as Daisuke Shioya and Ayaka Konno as Kaede Satō.

The series will run on YTV 's Drama DiVE+ programming block. Miyuki Hatanaka and Yūta Yoshikawa are directing, and Ayumi Shimo is writing the scripts. East is producing the series, and YTV and Avex Pictures are presenting it.

MangaPlaza publishes the series in English and describes the story:

"Getting so into it in this situation. What a dirty girl." - I can feel you through my shirt, your skin brushing against all the most sensitive parts of my body, your fingers slipping inside me. You whisper for me to keep quiet so we don't get caught...but I just can't...! One night, Kaede accidentally locks herself out of her office, but then she runs into Shioya, the guy she's been crushing on, in the hallway outside it. He helps her out and even ends up offering to let her crash at his place for the night! Except that's when Shioya's roommate gets home, and the two of them panic and rush to hide in the closet. Their bodies are pressed so close together then Shioya's lips brush against Kaede's breast, and suddenly things are moving fast!

Fudono launched the series on NTTsolmare's Comic Seymour platform in October 2020. HarperCollins Japan shipped the third compiled book volume on July 18.