Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3's Episode 12 Delayed to January 20

Episode originally slated for January 13, delayed due to production issues

Image via Arifureta anime's website © 白米良・オーバーラップ／ありふれた製作委員会

The official website for the third anime season based on's) light novel series announced on Tuesday that the season's 12th episode will be delayed from January 13 to January 20, due to production issues. The anime will instead rebroadcast episode 5.5 ("Orcus Dai Meikyū Sōshū-hen" or The Great Orcus Labyrinth Compilation) from the first season on January 13.

The 16-episode third season premiered on October 14 on the AT-X channel, and later on Tokyo MX on BS11 .

Akira Iwanaga ( Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , The Morose Mononokean ) returns to direct the anime at asread (who animated the first season with WHITE FOX ). Shōichi Satō returns to oversee and write the series scripts. Chika Kojima again serves as the character designer and chief animation director. Ryō Takahashi returns to compose the music.

The third season's new opening theme song "Compass" by Void_Chords feat. MindaRyn , and new ending theme song "Metamorphosis" by iScream debuted in the 10th episode on December 23.

The first season of the anime premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the series with both English subtitles and a dub . The second season premiered in January 2022. Funimation also streamed the anime.

Funimation described the story:

Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he'll have no choice but to welcome the abyss.

J-Novel Club is publishing Shirakome's prequel spinoff novel series Arifureta Zero . Seven Seas has been publishing the manga adaptation of the main series in print in English, and it also licensed the Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Zero and Arifureta: I Love Isekai ( Arifureta Nichijou de Sekaisaikyou ) spinoff manga.

Shirakome launched the novel series in Japan in June 2015 under the OVERLAP Bunko label, with illustrations by Takayaki , after initially presenting it on the user-submission site Shōsetsu ni Narō.

Source: Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest anime's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.