I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Light Novel Series' Finale Listed

10tth volume ships on January 24

Amazon is listing the 10th volume of's) light novel series for release on January 24. The introduction in the listing describes the volume as the story's finale.

The story centers on third-year high school student Saito Hōjō, who, due to strange circumstances, marries his classmate and his "natural enemy" Akane Sakuramori. The heart-pounding romantic comedy follows the married life of two people who hated each other from the start.

The story first launched in March 2020 as a YouTube manga on the Manga Angel Neko Oka channel, where it has over 3 million views. Amano is the YouTube manga scriptwriter, and Mosskonbu is in charge of illustration.

Kadokawa published the light novel series' first volume in December 2020, with illustration by Nanami Narumi . The novels' ninth volume shipped on August 23. Mosskonbu launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus web manga magazine in May 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2021, and the sixth volume on September 25.

The story's anime adaptation premiered on January 3.



