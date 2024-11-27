I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Staff, January 3 TV Debut

Aniplex posted the second full promotional video and second key visual for the television anime of Seiju Amano 's I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class ( Class no Dai Kirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta. ) story on Wednesday. The video announces more staff members and the January 3 premiere for the anime, and it also previews the idol group =LOVE 's opening theme song "Koibito Ijō, Suki Miman" (More Than Lovers, Less Than Love, a tongue-in-cheek nod to a typical Japanese translation for the English phrase "more than friends, less than lovers.")

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on January 3 at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run on MBS and TV Aichi .

The story centers on third-year high school student Saito Hōjō, who, due to strange circumstances, marries his classmate and his "natural enemy" Akane Sakuramori. The heart-pounding romantic comedy follows the married life of two people who hated each other from the start.

Hiroyuki Oshima (episode director for Kill la Kill , Teasing Master Takagi-san ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls , Domestic Girlfriend , Idoly Pride ) is overseeing the series scripts, Nanako Tatsu ( Date A Live IV , Date A Live V assistant character design) is designing the characters, and Arisa Okehazama ( Jujutsu Kaisen , The Apothecary Diaries ) is composing the music. EGG FIRM is producing the series.

Hinaki Yano performs the ending theme song "Suki Kirai mo Oikoshite" (Overtaking Love and Hate).

The Class no Dai Kirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta. story first launched in March 2020 as a YouTube manga on the Manga Angel Neko Oka channel, where it has over 3 million views. Amano is the YouTube manga scriptwriter, and Mosskonbu is in charge of illustration.

Kadokawa published the light novel series' first volume in December 2020, with illustration by Nanami Narumi . The novels' ninth volume shipped on August 23. Mosskonbu launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus web manga magazine in May 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2021, and the sixth volume on February 26.



