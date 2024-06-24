Seiju Amano's Class no Dai Kirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta. Story Gets TV Anime Adaptation

Aniplex revealed on Monday that Seiju Amano's Class no Dai Kirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta. (I Ended Up Marrying the Girl in My Class I Hated the Most) story is getting a television anime adaptation, and also revealed the anime's teaser visual and main cast.

The anime will star Hinaki Yano as the protagonist Akane Sakuramori (featured in the teaser visual above).

The Class no Dai Kirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta. story first launched in March 2020 as a YouTube manga on the Manga Angel Neko Oka channel, where it has over 3 million views. Amano is the YouTube manga scriptwriter, and Mosskonbu is in charge of illustration.

Kadokawa published the light novel series' first volume in December 2020, with illustration by Nanami Narumi. The novels' eighth volume released in November 2023. Mosskonbu then launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus web manga magazine in May 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2021, and the fifth volume on February 26.