Tubi Streams After War Gundam X Anime

39-episode series originally aired in 1996

Tubi is streaming all 39 episodes of theanime in Japanese with English subtitles.

The series originally aired in 1996. The anime was unexpectedly cut 10 episodes short of its planned 49 episodes. Character designer Nobuyoshi Nishimura and script writer Hiroyuki Kawasaki confirmed on Twitter during the launch of the anime's Memorial Blu-ray Box in Japan that the series was not cancelled but that the broadcast time was shortened.

Right Stuf released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2020, and it describes the story:

What started as a single space colony's war for independence turned into an all-out war between the space colonies and Earth. No one was safe from the conflict, and Earth, the home of all humanity, suffered heavy damage in the fighting. Almost all of Earth's population – once as many as ten billion people – was lost. It's only now, 15 years after the end of the war, that Earth's environment has at last stabilized again.

Sunrise and Right Stuf previously released After War Gundam X in two DVD sets in 2016.

Koichi Tokita launched a manga adaptation of the series in Kodansha 's Comic BomBom in 1996.

Source: Tubi via @zeonicscans