Netflix Unveils Trailer for Trauma Code: Heroes on Call Live-Action Series

Trailer shows how Ji-hoon Ju depicts genius surgeon, former combat medic Kang-hyuk Baek

Image via www.youtube.com © Netflix

Netflix Asia released the official trailer on Monday for the Netflix series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call on its official You Tube channel.

The trailer highlights the main character Kang-hyuk Baek's personality as an arrogant surgeon, while also providing a glimpse into the conflicts among other characters set against the backdrop of the Trauma Center. The description of the trailer reads, "Genius surgeon and former combat medic Baek Kang-hyuk breathes life into a titular trauma team in this exhilarating medical series."

The series will debut on Netflix on January 24.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call follows the story of the underfunded and unpopular severe trauma team at a university hospital, which consistently operates in the red the more patients they save. Enter Kang-hyuk Baek, a brilliant trauma surgeon who has served in war zones around the world. His assignment to the virtually defunct trauma unit breathes new life into it, transforming it into a real trauma center that truly saves lives.

Ji-hoon Ju takes on the role of Kang-hyuk Baek, the genius doctor at the heart of the story. Ji-hoon Ju recently impressed audiences in Disney+ / Hulu original Light Shop as the kindhearted shop owner Won-young Jeon. Light Shop is also a live-action adaptation of a WEBTOON . Kyung-ho Yoon, Young Ha, and Jae-gwang Jeong have also joined the cast.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is based on the web novel Trauma Center: Golden Hour , written by Han Sani, who is himself an ENT doctor.

The webtoon Trauma Center: Golden Hour is available on WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT, and finished its first season on January 5. Hongbichira, a medical illustrator, draws the webtoon.