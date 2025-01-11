Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Live-Action Medical Drama Based on Web Novel, Debuts on Netflix on January 24

Ji-hoon Ju stars as brilliant trauma surgeon in series

Image via Netflix Korea's official X/Twitter account © Netflix

According to reporting by Korean entertainment media IZE on December 20, Netflix 's original series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call — the platform's first original medical series — will premiere on January 24.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call follows the story of the underfunded and unpopular severe trauma team at a university hospital, which consistently operates in the red the more patients they save. Enter Kang-hyeok Baek, a brilliant trauma surgeon who has served in war zones around the world. His assignment to the virtually defunct trauma unit breathes new life into it, transforming it into a real trauma center that truly saves lives.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is based on the web novel Trauma Center: Golden Hour , written by Han Sani, who is himself an ENT doctor.

The webtoon Trauma Center: Golden Hour is available on WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT, and finished its first season on January 5. Hongbichira, a medical illustrator, draws the webtoon.

Do-yoon Lee, known for the 2014 film Good Friends, is directing the live-action adaptation.

Ji-hoon Ju takes on the role of Kang-hyeok Beak, the genius doctor at the heart of the story. Ju Ji-hoon recently impressed audiences in Disney+ / Hulu original Light Shop as the kindhearted shop owner Won-young Jeon. Light Shop is also a live-action adaptation of a webtoon. Kyung-ho Yoon, Young Ha, and Jae-gwang Jeong have also joined the cast.

Source: IZE