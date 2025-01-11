News
Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Live-Action Medical Drama Based on Web Novel, Debuts on Netflix on January 24
posted on by Wonhee Cho
According to reporting by Korean entertainment media IZE on December 20, Netflix's original series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call — the platform's first original medical series — will premiere on January 24.
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call follows the story of the underfunded and unpopular severe trauma team at a university hospital, which consistently operates in the red the more patients they save. Enter Kang-hyeok Baek, a brilliant trauma surgeon who has served in war zones around the world. His assignment to the virtually defunct trauma unit breathes new life into it, transforming it into a real trauma center that truly saves lives.
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is based on the web novel Trauma Center: Golden Hour, written by Han Sani, who is himself an ENT doctor.
The webtoon Trauma Center: Golden Hour is available on WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT, and finished its first season on January 5. Hongbichira, a medical illustrator, draws the webtoon.
Do-yoon Lee, known for the 2014 film Good Friends, is directing the live-action adaptation.
Ji-hoon Ju takes on the role of Kang-hyeok Beak, the genius doctor at the heart of the story. Ju Ji-hoon recently impressed audiences in Disney+/Hulu original Light Shop as the kindhearted shop owner Won-young Jeon. Light Shop is also a live-action adaptation of a webtoon. Kyung-ho Yoon, Young Ha, and Jae-gwang Jeong have also joined the cast.
Source: IZE