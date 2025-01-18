News
Lycoris Recoil Anime Short Film Project Unveils Title, More Staff
posted on by Egan Loo
The "LycoReco Produce Okinawa Event Commemorative Stream" unveiled the title, more staff members, and key visual for the upcoming six Lycoris Recoil anime short films on Saturday. The new project is titled Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time.
The staff members are:
Episode 1:
- Script: Shingo Adachi
- Storyboard/Technical Director: Takashi Sakuma
Episode 2:
- Storyboard Script: Imigimuru
- Storyboard: Shingo Adachi
- Technical Director: Tsuyoshi Tobita
Episode 3:
Episode 4:
- Script: Yoshikazu Tominaga
- Storyboard/Technical Director: Takayuki Kikuchi
Episode 5:
- Script: Ken Yamamoto
- Storyboard/Technical Director: Motoki Nakanishi
Episode 6:
- Script: Shingo Adachi
- Storyboard/Technical Director: Masayuki Sakoi
The shorts center on the daily lives of the characters at Café LycoReco. The staff will reveal release dates and other details at a later time.Lycoris Recoil premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub. The anime also aired on Adult Swim's Toonami block in January. Crunchyroll describes the story:
For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all.
A secret organization that prevents crimes: “DA - Direct Attack”. And their group of all-girl agents: “Lycoris”. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco.
Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris.
The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!
The television anime was Shingo Adachi's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!). Imigimuru (This Art Club Has a Problem!) designed the television anime, and A-1 Pictures produced the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai (Nogizaka46, Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.
Sources: Lycoris Recoil anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie