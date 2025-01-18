Lycoris Recoil Anime Short Film Project Unveils Title, More Staff

The "LycoReco Produce Okinawa Event Commemorative Stream" unveiled the title, more staff members, and key visual for the upcoming six Lycoris Recoil anime short films on Saturday. The new project is titled Lycoris Recoil : Friends are thieves of time.

The staff members are:

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

Episode 3:

Episode 4:

Episode 5:

Episode 6:

The shorts center on the daily lives of the characters at Café LycoReco. The staff will reveal release dates and other details at a later time.

A secret organization that prevents crimes: “DA - Direct Attack”. And their group of all-girl agents: “Lycoris”. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco.

Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris.

The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!