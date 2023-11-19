Toonami Runs Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc, Lycoris Recoil Anime in January

Image via Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc anime's English website ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen

Aniplex USA

Toonami

The official English Twitter account for theanime revealed on Sunday that the) television anime will premiere on'sprogramming block on January 13. In addition, the official Twitter account forannounced on Saturday that theanime will premiere onon January 20.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc premiered in October 2021. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc anime premiered on Toonami on November 11.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Toonami premiered the television anime in October 2019. The anime's latest arc, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc premiered on April 9. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub .

The manga's next arc that will get a television anime adaptation is the Hashira Geiko-Hen (Hashira Training Arc).

Image via Lycoris Recoil anime's Twitter account ©Spider Lily／アニプレックス・ABCアニメーション・BS11

Lycoris Recoil

Crunchyroll

dub

Crunchyroll

For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: “DA - Direct Attack”. And their group of all-girl agents: “Lycoris”. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!

's original television anime premiered in July 2022. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an Englishdescribes the anime:

The anime has a new animation project in the works.

The anime was Adachi's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!). Imigimuru ( This Art Club Has a Problem! ) designed the television anime, and A-1 Pictures produced the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai ( Nogizaka46 , Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.

ClariS performed the opening theme song "ALIVE" and Sayuri performed the ending theme song "Hana no Tō" (Flower Tower).

Thanks to 3ngag3 for the news tip.