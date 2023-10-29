Demon Slayer Mugen Train Arc, Dr. Stone: New World Part 2 Anime to Run on Toonami

Both anime to premiere on November 11

Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Saturday that it will run the two-part premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc anime on November 11 at 12:00 a.m. EST (effectively, November 12). Toonami will also start running the second cours (quarter of a year) of Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, on November 11 at 1:00 a.m. EST. Other anime on Toonami 's November 11 lineup includes One Piece , which will run at 1:30 a.m., and Naruto Shippūden , which will run at 2:00 a.m.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Toonami premiered the television anime in October 2019. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime premiered in December 2021, and the anime's latest arc, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc premiered on April 9. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub .

The manga's next arc that will get a television anime adaptation is the Hashira Geiko-Hen (Hashira Training Arc).

The anime's second cours premiered in Japan on October 12, and Crunchyroll screened its U.S. premiere at this year's New York Comic Con event on the same date.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired in July 2022.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the 26-volume manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.