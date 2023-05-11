Toonami to Start Dr. Stone: New World Season on June 3

runs at 12:30 a.m. with 'next show' to be announced soon

'sprogramming block announced on Thursday that it will begin running, the third anime season, on June 3 at 12:30 a.m. EDT (effectively, June 4) in the United States.

The full lineup for June 3 includes:

Toonami previously reported that it cannot announce its "next show" yet. It reiterated again on Thursday that it still does not have permission to announce the title yet, but hopes "to have an update soon."

Dr. Stone: New World premiered in Japan on April 6 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT). It will run for two cours (quarters of a year), but split into different broadcast seasons. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it also began streaming an English dub on April 20.

Crunchyroll describes the story of the new series:

With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired in July 2022.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The manga's 26th and final volume shipped in July 2022. A fanbook shipped in Japan in August 2022.

Thanks to Danketsu for the news tip.