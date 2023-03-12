Dr. Stone: New World Anime Unveils New Trailer, Split-Season Run With April 6 Debut

Crunchyroll announced on Sunday that it will start streaming Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, on April 6 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The company will additionally begin streaming an English dub with a returning cast on April 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Crunchyroll will also release dubs in German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, and Italian at a later date.

The anime's staff separately confirmed that the season will run for two cours (quarters of a year), but split into different broadcast seasons. Dr. Stone: New World will premiere in Japan on April 6 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT).

Crunchyroll is also streaming a trailer for the anime, which reveals and previews Huwie Ishizaki 's song "Wasure Gataki."

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Kome Studio, Boichi/SHUEISHA, Dr.STONE Project

With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need.

Francois is joining the show's cast.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired on July 10.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The manga's 26th and final volume shipped in July 2022. A fanbook shipped in Japan in August 2022.

Sources: Press release, Comic Natalie