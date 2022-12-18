Dr. Stone: New World Anime's New Promo Video Confirms April 2023 Debut (Updated)

The Jump Festa '23 event on Sunday revealed a new promotional video for Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season. The video confirms that the anime will premiere in April 2023.

The event also revealed that Maaya Sakamoto will voice Francois in the show.

The official website revealed a teaser video for the new anime on December 12.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired on July 10.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series on March 7. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The manga's 26th and final volume shipped on July 4. A fanbook shipped in Japan in August.



