Lycoris Recoil Anime Gets 6 Anime Short Films

The staff of director Shingo Adachi 's original television anime Lycoris Recoil announced at a second anniversary screening at Sumida Aquarium on Tuesday that the series will get six anime short films. The shorts will center on the daily lives of the characters. Each short will feature a different person in charge of directing and storyboarding, with Adachi supervising them. Character designer Imigimuru will also handle the script. The staff will reveal release dates and other details at a later time. The account shared a screencap:

Image via Lycoris Recoil anime's X/Twitter account © Spider Lily／アニプレックス・ABCアニメーション・BS11

The anime's X/Twitter account previously revealed that there was a new animation project in the works.

Image via Lycoris Recoil anime's Twitter account ©Spider Lily／アニプレックス・ABCアニメーション・BS11

For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: “DA - Direct Attack”. And their group of all-girl agents: “Lycoris”. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!

The anime was Adachi's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!). Imigimuru ( This Art Club Has a Problem! ) designed the television anime, and A-1 Pictures produced the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai ( Nogizaka46 , Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.

ClariS performed the opening theme song "ALIVE" and Sayuri performed the ending theme song "Hana no Tō" (Flower Tower).