With You and the Rain Anime Unveils Main Cast, Staff, July Debut

This year's eighth issue of'srevealed the main cast, staff, and July premiere of the television anime adaptation of's) manga on Monday.

The anime's cast are:

Saori Hayami as Fuji

as Fuji Yuna Kamakura as Mimi

as Mimi Satomi Satō as Ren

as Ren Yuzu Yumoto as Krause Ella Kii

Tomohiro Tsukimisato ( Kirakira Kirari☆ , Bikkuri-Men , Tanuki to Kitsune ) is directing the anime at Lesprit . Touko Machida ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Battle Game in 5 Seconds ) is in charge of series scripts, and Ayano Ōwada ( Bikkuri-Men , How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

If it looks like a dog and acts like a dog and insists it's a dog, it's…a dog? Probably? She adopted it anyway, and her life with this “dog” will never be boring!

Nikaido launched the manga in Young Magazine in August 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on September 5. Kodansha USA Publishing released the sixth volume in May 2024.



Source: Weekly Young Magazine issue 8

