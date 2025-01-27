News
Super Technos World: River City & Arcade Classics Game Collection Launches on April 24 for PS5, Switch, PC via Steam
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Collection includes 12 titles including River City Renegade, Downtown River City Baseball Story, more
Arc System Works announced on Friday that it will release its Super Technos World: River City & Arcade Classics game collection for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 24. The collection will include 12 titles from developer Technos Japan.
Arc System Works released a trailer for the collection.
The collection will include the following games:
- River City Renegade
- Kunio's Dodgeball Time, C'mon Guys!
- Downtown River City Baseball Story
- Kunio's Oden
- The Combatribes
- Sugoro Quest++ -Dicenics-
- DunQuest
- Super Dodge Ball Arcade
- Xain'd Sleena
- China Gate
- Shadow Force
Sugoro Quest++ -Dicenics- and DunQuest will only be available in Japanese. The collection will include both the arcade version and the SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) version of The Combatribes.
Source: Press release