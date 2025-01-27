Super Technos World: River City & Arcade Classics Game Collection Launches on April 24 for PS5, Switch, PC via Steam

Collection includes 12 titles including River City Renegade, Downtown River City Baseball Story , more

Arc System Works announced on Friday that it will release its Super Technos World: River City & Arcade Classics game collection for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 24. The collection will include 12 titles from developer Technos Japan.

Arc System Works released a trailer for the collection.

The collection will include the following games:

River City Renegade

Kunio's Dodgeball Time, C'mon Guys!

Downtown River City Baseball Story

Kunio's Oden

The Combatribes

Sugoro Quest++ -Dicenics-

DunQuest

Super Dodge Ball Arcade

Xain'd Sleena

China Gate

Shadow Force

Sugoro Quest++ -Dicenics- and DunQuest will only be available in Japanese. The collection will include both the arcade version and the SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) version of The Combatribes .

Source: Press release