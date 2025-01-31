ATRI: My Dear Moments Manga Ends With 5th Volume

Manga adaptation of visual novel launched in October 2022

is listing the fifth compiled book volume of's manga adaptation of'sgame as the final volume. The volume will ship on March 10.

Jako launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comptiq magazine in October 2022.

Aniplex.exe describes ATRI -My Dear Moments- :

Ikaruga Natsuki, a boy who lost his mother and his leg in an accident some years earlier, returns disillusioned from a harsh life in the big city to find his old countryside home half-swallowed by the sea.

Left without a family, all he has to his name is the ship and submarine left to him by his oceanologist grandmother, and her debts.

His only hope to restore the dreams for the future that he has lost is to take up an opportunity presented to him by the suspicious debt collector Catherine. They set sail to search the sunken ruins of his grandmother's laboratory in order to find a treasure rumor says she left there.

But what they find is not riches or jewels: it is a strange girl lying asleep in a coffin at the bottom of the sea. Atri.

Atri is a robot, but her appearance and her wealth of emotions would fool anyone into thinking she's a living, breathing human being. In gratitude for being salvaged, she makes a declaration to Natsuki.

"I want to fulfill my master's final order. Until I do, I'll be your leg!

In a little town slowly being enveloped by the ocean, an unforgettable summer is about to begin for this boy and this mysterious robot girl...

Aniplex.exe released the game on PC in English, Japanese, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese in June 2020. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch and on iOS and Android.

The game inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Jako also draws the manga adaptation of Tsukasa Fushimi and illustrator Hiro Kanzaki 's Watashi no Hatsukoi wa Hazukashisugite Dare ni mo Ienai (My First Love is So Embarrassing, I Can't Tell Anyone) light novel. Jako launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in March 2024. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2024.

