Mayonaka Punch Manga Adaptation of Original Anime Ends

Manga launched in March 2024

Kadokawa

The March issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's manga adaptation ofand' original anime projectanime on Tuesday. The manga's second and final compiled book volume will ship on March 4.

The "girls comedy" anime centers on Masaki, a member of the NewTuber group "Harakiri Sisters," who gets fired because of a certain incident. Aiming for a comeback, Masaki meets the vampire Live. The two girls have different goals, but together, they make a lively comeback and aim to reach 1 million subscribers on NewTube.

The anime premiered in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Usui launched the manga adaptation of the anime in Young Magazine in March 2024. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in July 2024.

Tsuzuro Hibi penned a novelization of the anime, while Tsukasa Kotobuki drew the illustrations for the novelization. The novel debuted in July 2024.

Source: Young Magazine March issue





