Medarot Survivor Smartphone Game to Launch on February 10

Game will feature both new, returning characters in Vampire Survivors -like gameplay

Image via 4Gamer X/Twitter account © Imagineer Co., Ltd.

Medarot Survivor

Medarot

announced on Tuesday that, its new smartphone game for the, will launch for iOS and Android devices in Japan on February 10.

The game is a top-down shooter with auto-attacks, where players must survive against waves of enemies, similar to Vampire Survivors .

The game will feature both returning and new characters, with designs by tyuga, Mine Yoshizaki , K-SUWABE , and more.

The Medarot game launched for the Game Boy in Japan in 1997. Medarot 2 , Medarot 3 , Medarot 4 , and Medarot 5 : Susutake Mura no Tenkо̄sei launched for Game Boy Color between 1999 and 2001. Medarot Navi , Medarot G , and Medarot 2 : CORE debuted for Game Boy Advance in 2001, 2002, and 2003, respectively. Medarot 2 : CORE's two versions got English releases titled Medabots : Metabee Version and Medabots : Rokushō! Version in North America in 2003 and in Europe in 2002.

The franchise inspired Imagineer subsidiary SoWhat's Medarot S: Unlimited Nova smartphone game that launched in January 2020.

The first Medabots ( Medarot ) game inspired a television anime series by Bee Train in 1999, and a sequel series titled Medarot Damashii ( Medabots Spirits ) in 2000. ADV licensed the series in North America, and Nelvana produced a dub for the first series. The dub aired on the Fox Kids network in 2001 before moving to ABC Family . Medabots Spirits then aired on ABC Family in 2003.

Delta Arts, the studio behind many of the recent Medabots games, shut down in April 2016.