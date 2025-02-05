×
Sony Interactive Entertainment Integrates Subsidiary SN Systems

posted on by Anita Tai
Developer of PlayStation programming tools to be absorbed on April 1

sony
Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment's website
© 2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Wednesday that the company will integrate its SN Systems Limited (SN Systems) subsidiary, a developer of programming tools for game creators on PlayStation consoles, into the main company as one unified entity on April 1.

SN systems was founded in 1990 and was acquired by Sony in 2005. It has worked closely with the company to create software development kits and tools for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on January 28 Hideaki Nishino will be appointed as SIE's president and CEO on April 1. Hiroki Totoki will step down from his position as SIE chairman to become president and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, and current SIE senior vice president for Finance of Corporate Strategy and Development Lin Tao will step down from her position to become chief financial officer of Sony Group Corporation on the same date.

Former SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan retired from his position in March 2024, after almost 30 years of service in the company. Totoki assumed the role of chairman of SIE in October 2023 and supported Ryan in his transition. Totoki was appointed SIE interim CEO in April 2024.

Source: Sony Interactive via Gematsu

